Tuesday's game between Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M has been moved up to 2 p.m. at Davis Diamond due to the threat of inclement weather.

Texas A&M (29-17, 10-11) is coming off a series win over Ole Miss. Prairie View A&M (23-16, 19-1 in SWAC) is coming off a two-game sweep of conference foe Texas Southern after the first game in the series was postponed.