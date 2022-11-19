 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie softball team to open season at home with Texas A&M Invitational

The Texas A&M softball team announced its 2023 nonconference schedule Friday beginning with six games in the A&M Invitational on Feb. 9-12 at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies will open their season against Tarleton State at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 followed by games against Northern Kentucky and Tarleton on Feb. 10, Michigan State on Saturday and Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday and Sunday.

A&M also will play in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational against Oklahoma State, Arizona, Central Florida, South Florida and Nebraska on Feb. 16-18 in Clearwater, Florida. And the Aggies will return to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, on Feb. 23-25 to face BYU, Cal State-Northridge, Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah Valley.

