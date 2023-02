The Texas A&M softball team will face No. 5 Oklahoma State at 9 a.m. Thursday at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

A&M (6-0) opened the season with six victories in the A&M Invitational last week, including four shutouts. At this week’s tournament, the Aggies also will face No. 10 Arizona and No. 20 Central Florida on Friday and South Florida and Nebraska on Saturday.