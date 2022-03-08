 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggie softball team to host Bobcats on Wednesday night

  • 0

The Texas A&M softball team will host Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond. The Aggies (14-5) went 2-3 at the Judi Garman Classic last week at Cal State Fullerton, while the Bobcats (11-6) went 4-1 at Arizona’s tournament in Tucson, Arizona.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arizona State blanks Aggies

Arizona State blanks Aggies

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team wrapped up the Judi Garman Classic with a 7-0 loss to 22nd-ranked Arizona State on Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert