The Texas A&M softball team will host Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond. The Aggies (14-5) went 2-3 at the Judi Garman Classic last week at Cal State Fullerton, while the Bobcats (11-6) went 4-1 at Arizona’s tournament in Tucson, Arizona.
Aggie softball team to host Bobcats on Wednesday night
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
