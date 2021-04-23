Aggie softball team take series opener at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Haley Lee, Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith homered, and Herzog threw a complete game to lead the Texas A&M softball team past Mississippi State 7-5 in a Southeastern Conference series opener Friday at Nusz Park.

Herzog and Smith hit solo homers in the third inning, and Kelbi Fortenberry drove in Ashlynn Walls on a fielder’s choice groundout in the fourth as A&M (30-13, 7-9) built a 3-0 lead.

MSU (24-20, 0-13) cut A&M’s lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth on Fa Leilua’s solo home run and Madisyn Kennedy’s RBI single, but the Aggies added a run in the fifth on Bre Warren’s RBI double, then took control of the game with Lee’s three-run homer in the sixth.

Lee’s homer was the 20th of the season, while Herzog’s was her ninth and Smith’s her second.

Leilua added a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, giving her 16 for the season. Carter Spexarth added a solo shot in MSU’s next at-bat, but Herzog retired two of the next three batters on foul outs to preserve the victory.

Herzog (11-3) gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out one over seven innings.