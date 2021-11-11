Aggie softball team signs five high school recruits

The Texas A&M softball team signed five high school recruits Thursday, including A&M Consolidated’s Aiyana Coleman, Converse Judson’s Keely Williams, San Diego’s Kaiah Altmeyer, Amari Harper of Corona, California, and Natalia Puchino of Milliken, Colorado.

Coleman plays first base for the Lady Tigers and hit .481 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs last season to make the all-state first team for the second time.

Williams is an outfielder for Converse Judson and the 23rd-ranked overall recruit in her class by Extra Inning Softball.

Altmeyer is an infielder and outfielder for Patrick Henry High School.

Harper is a shortstop and third baseman for Santiago High School and the 18th ranked recruit overall nationally by Extra Inning Softball.

Puchino, a right-handed pitcher for Severance High School, led Colorado last season with 300 strikeouts.