The Texas A&M softball team signed catcher Gracyn Coleman from Hanford, California, on Wednesday. Coleman played softball and volleyball at Hanford West High School, where she hit .608 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs last season. She was named the Central Sequoia League’s MVP and offensive player of the year.
Aggie softball team signs catcher from California
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M softball team has added a pair of transfers in Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt. Both earned fre…
Phoenix softball catcher/infielder Riley Valentine has signed with Texas A&M.
Texas A&M softball players Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe were recognized as Easton/National Fastpitch Coach…
Texas A&M two-time softball All-American Haley Lee apparently will finish her career with Oklahoma, the team that ended the Aggies’ 2022 season.