Aggie softball team signs catcher from California

The Texas A&M softball team signed catcher Gracyn Coleman from Hanford, California, on Wednesday. Coleman played softball and volleyball at Hanford West High School, where she hit .608 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs last season. She was named the Central Sequoia League’s MVP and offensive player of the year.

