Aggie softball team run-rules No. 2 Alabama 9-1 in Game 2 of SEC series

The bats were hot and the crowd buzzing on Saturday night at Davis Diamond as the Texas A&M softball team sealed its first Southeastern Conference series victory with a 9-1 win in five innings over second-ranked Alabama.

The Aggies, who won the opener 6-4 on Friday, will go for the series sweep at noon Sunday.

“This is the best we’ve played,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “They’re so excited and celebrating, because they’ve worked so hard for this.”

In a seemingly never-ending second inning, the Aggies put on a show in front of a record crowd of 2,455 on military appreciation night. A&M (26-17, 5-12) sent 12 batters to the plate and had five hits to build an impenetrable 7-0 lead.

“The rally in the second inning just takes the wind out of Alabama’s sails,” Evans said. “When you look at what our hitters have done against two All-Americans and how they’ve managed themselves, [I’m] really proud of them.”

Sophomore Grace Uribe gave A&M the lead in the second on a one-out, bases-loaded single to left field that brought in Makinzy Herzog and Katie Dack. Mayce Allen, who walked, then scored on a single by Koko Wooley.

The rally continued as leadoff hitter Haley Lee’s infield single brought in Uribe for a 4-0 lead.

Lee was originally called out at first, but the call was overturned after a video review. That left two baserunners on when Morgan Smith slammed her fourth home run of the season into the word “Davis” on the scoreboard to put the Aggies up 7-0. Alex Salter relieved Alabama starter Lexi Kilfoyl for the final two outs.

“It was huge,” Evans said of Lee’s grounder. “Anything we can do to extend an inning and save our outs ... [Lee] makes such big difference for us, and her hustle to first base on that play, a lot of kids might have just written it off, but she hustles down line and makes something happen.”

Herzog (9-4) complimented the offensive power with a stellar performance in the circle, allowing just one hit in 4 1/3 innings. The senior completed her night with a single to left field that scored Trinity Cannon from first to seal the win via the run rule.

“I was like, I know I’m going to get it done,” Herzog said of her final at-bat. “We really didn’t want to have to go another inning, so we’re like, someone’s going to score this inning, and it just happened to be me [to get the RBI]. Thankful for Trinity for getting on and everybody before that. Everyone just did so good today.”

Alabama (38-8, 13-7) scored its lone run in the fifth when Jenna Lord hit an RBI single off relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy. A&M then committed an error, and a wild pitch put baserunners on second and third, but Kennedy induced a groundout to end the scoring threat.

Alabama had only two hits, including Bailey Dowling’s double in the first inning. A&M stranded six runners, and Herzog struck out four.

“Whenever you have a lead like that, it made it much easier for me and for the defense just to play relaxed,” Herzog said.

A&M added a solo run in the fourth when Dack hit a one-out double to right-center field to bring in Cannon’s pinch runner Mariana Torres. Allen’s walk then loaded the bases, forcing Alabama to bring in sophomore pitcher Jaala Torrence, but Uribe fouled out and Wooley hit a grounder to Torrence to end the inning.

Herzog and Lee each went 2 for 4, and Lee had an RBI. Dack went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Cannon went 1 for 3, and Smith had three RBIs.

“We just prepared really well for [Kilfoyl],” Herzog said. “Once you get that first hit and the momentum has shifted, we just kept attacking her every single pitch. We really adjusted to the zone as well.”

In the circle for Alabama, Kilfoyl (9-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and suffering the loss. Salter allowed three hits in two innings, and Torrence allowed one in 1 1/3 innings.

