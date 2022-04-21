Aggie softball team needs a strong finish to buck recent trend

The Texas A&M softball team and coach Jo Evans have been treading water, but eventually they’ll have to swim or go under.

A&M has its best team in four years, but the Aggies are in danger of slipping into last place in the Southeastern Conference if South Carolina (23-21, 2-13) wins two of three against Ole Miss (30-14, 5-10) this weekend and A&M gets swept by second-ranked Alabama (38-6, 13-5).

A&M’s record — 24-17 overall and 3-12 in SEC play — doesn’t show how good the Aggies are in part because of a brutal schedule. Alabama will be the sixth straight ranked team the Aggies have played in conference play. A&M gets a break next week against unranked Missouri, but the series is in Columbia, Missouri, where the Aggies are 5-21 all-time. So much for a break. A&M will wrap up league play at home against seventh-ranked Arkansas, which is battling the Crimson Tide for the SEC title. That would be a daunting schedule for even top-ranked Oklahoma.

You can count on A&M giving Alabama and Arkansas all they can handle. The Aggies have consistently done it all year — it just hasn’t been enough to win games consistently. The Aggies are 2-8 in one-run games, including 1-7 against ranked teams. There’s been no pattern to the losses, just frustration. Sometimes it’s the pitching, other times it’s the hitting, occasionally it’s fielding. Last time A&M was home, it lost the opener to 21st-ranked LSU 2-1 by giving up two runs in the seventh, and it was outslugged 11-8 in the second game. A&M held on for a 5-4 victory in the finale, giving up two runs in the last inning before claiming its first one-run victory against a ranked team this season.

Unfortunately for A&M, it couldn’t build on that win, getting swept at 14th-ranked ranked Tennessee with gut-wrenching losses. A&M dropped the opener 7-5 on a two-run, walk-off homer. Then it fell 11-8 in the second game by blowing a late four-run lead punctuated by a walk-off grand slam by the Lady Vols. And A&M lost the finale 5-1 in a deceivingly close game. The score was 2-1 in the fifth, but with two outs, a wild pitch and a ground ball through a fielder’s legs allowed the last three runs to score. It was painful to watch. That hasn’t been the case much of this season, for the Aggies often have been a fun team to watch that seems to enjoy playing the game.

A&M’s been run-ruled only twice — 14-2 by then fifth-ranked UCLA and 11-3 by then fifth-ranked Florida. A&M has lost the other 15 games by an average of 2.1 runs per game. And if you take away a 7-0 loss to Arizona State, that average drops to 1.8. The loss to Arizona State came the day after losing to UCLA at the Judi Garman Classic when A&M was missing several key players.

A&M seemingly showed its worth early in the year with a pair of one-run losses to Oklahoma State in nonconference play. The Cowgirls were coming off a World College World Series appearance and currently ranked sixth in the country. But instead of those February games being building blocks for confidence, they set a trend. A&M is 3-16 against ranked teams.

You wonder how much a team can take mentally.

Evans has not lost the team, far from it. She’s just losing too many games, which is not good because she’s in the final year of her contract. In 2018, Evans was a strike away from taking the Aggies to a fourth Women’s College World Series, but since then her record in SEC play is 18-48. The conference is unforgiving — 40 of those losses are to ranked teams.

COVID-19 wasn’t kind to Evans and the Aggies. They opened SEC play in 2020 by winning one of three at 10th-ranked Kentucky with the losses being competitive at 11-9 and 9-8. The season was canceled the following week, denying A&M a chance to take advantage of a favorable schedule that included Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and an unranked Tennessee team at home. COVID-19 has continued to haunt A&M. The Aggies have had a few fringe players take advantage of the extra season granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic, while the teams A&M has been chasing had multiple all-conference players return for last year and even some this year.

Things eventually will change. A&M has talented underclassmen led by sophomore Rylen Wiggins, who has hit 10 homers, true freshmen Koko Wooley, a shortstop batting .366, and Emiley Kennedy, a left-hander who is 8-7 with a 2.26 earned run average. Outfielder Bre Warren, a second-team All-SEC selection as a freshman, will return after taking a medical redshirt this season. They’ll be joined by an incoming class that includes a trio of top 100 players. A&M starts only three seniors, and if pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog and All-American catcher/first baseman Haley Lee opt to return for a fifth season, the Aggies will be a top 20 team in 2023. But A&M needs to win games now. Next year is too far off.

As tough as last weekend was, Evans saw positives, led by Herzog’s strong pitching performance Saturday. A&M’s pitching staff has been hampered by injuries and illnesses all season. Sophomore right-hander Grace Uribe, who missed the first part of the season with an injury to her nonthrowing hand, also had a good outing in Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s time for all the players Evans has put faith in come through with clutch plays.

Evans has plenty of people in her corner. The dean of SEC coaches is 979-490-2 in 26 seasons with the Aggies. She’s made 21 NCAA tournaments, including 17 straight from 2002-18 while playing at the outdated Aggie Softball Complex. She patiently waited for Davis Diamond, not complaining that she recruited to the worst facility in the SEC. But now that she has a $28.6 million facility that’s one of the best in the country, failing to host a regional in what will be the third straight NCAA tournament is unacceptable.

The policy of A&M athletics director Ross Bjork is not to discuss a coach’s status during the season, while Evans is going about her business the way she has for 37 seasons.

“I’m just laser focused on my team,” Evans said. “I’m giving them 100% of my effort and energy. That’s what I ask from them, and that’s what they get from me.”

A&M has enough talent to make a run as an unseeded team to the Women’s College World Series, which was the case last season for Georgia and James Madison. The Aggies just need to start winning some big games.

“I just feel it’s all about confidence, because we are certainly putting ourselves in position to win games,” Evans said. “You just have to stay in the grind with it.”

NOTES — Lee, a senior, is hitting .487, which is second in the country to Houston Baptist’s Shelby Echols (.495). Lee’s on-base percentage of .616 is fourth with OU’s Jocelyn Alo leading at .639. ... Alabama, which lost to Florida State in last year’s WCWS semifinals, returned a pair of All-Americans in pitcher Montana Fouts and first baseman Kaylee Tow. Fouts is 19-3 with a 2.09 ERA. She has 203 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings. Tow is hitting .305 with four homers and 25 RBIs. Alabama’s leading hitters are Ally Shipman (.390, 8 HRs, 45 RBIs), Ashley Prange (.358, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs) and Dallis Goodnight (.336, 8 HRs, 48 RBIs) as the Crimson Tide has seven .300 hitters.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.