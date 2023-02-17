CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Texas A&M softball team upset a pair of ranked teams Friday in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

A&M (8-1) opened the day with a 2-1 victory over No. 10 Arizona (5-3) and finished it with a 7-0 shutout of No. 20 Central Florida.

Against Arizona, A&M sophomore Emily Kennedy (2-0) struck out a career-high eight including two in the top of the seventh to help seal her sixth complete game and first against a top 15 opponent. She allowed just one run on three hits and three walks.

A&M took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Julia Cottrill scored on Bre Warren’s RBI groundout. Cottrill led off the inning with a single and took third on Trinighty Cannon’s single.

Then in the fifth, Keely Williams drew a leadoff walk, took second on Amari Harper’s sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on Rylen Wiggins bunt single and scored on Koko Wooley’s sacrifice fly to right.

Shaylee Ackerman (3-0) threw a complete game shutout against UCF (X), allowing just three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

At the plate, Riley Valentine hit two home runs and had five RBIs, while Cannon went 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs scored.

The Aggies will wrap up play at the tournament against South Florida at 9:30 a.m. and Nebraska at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.