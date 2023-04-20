The Texas A&M softball team had a lost weekend the last time it went on the road, getting outscored 15-2 by unranked South Carolina. The Aggies batted a woeful .145, managing only 10 hits in three games which tied for their fewest in six Southeastern Conference series.

First-year A&M coach Trisha Ford joked that it might be because the team is so close-knit.

“I told them they don’t have to be that close, that we all suck together,” Ford said. “So I said, ‘Let’s all be really good together.’”

The 25th-ranked Aggies (27-16, 8-10) got a shot of confidence Wednesday with an 8-0 run-rule victory over Texas State at Davis Diamond. A&M heads back on the road to face Ole Miss (26-19, 5-10) which is just behind 10th-place A&M in the SEC standings.

The Aggies got rolling late against Texas State as junior Julia Cottrill hit a grand slam, sophomore Koko Wooley added a career-high four hits, fifth-year senior Morgan Smith chipped in with a season-high three hits and junior Rylen Wiggins put the exclamation point on the 11-hit attack with a line drive off the outfield fence with the bases loaded to drive in the last run.

“Hitting is contagious, just like us this past weekend [not hitting] I felt was contagious,” Ford said. “So you get a couple of them rolling, then you get a couple more rolling. So now all of a sudden we have five kids rolling on Friday, maybe we get six on Saturday.”

A&M already has won two more SEC games than it did last year, but Ford wants more with series remaining against Ole Miss and 12th-place Missouri (26-20, 4-14).

“They haven’t been consistently challenged at this level, and they’re not used to it,” Ford said. “They’ll tell you I’m really good at challenging them.”

How they respond is the key.

“[They] can sulk and say, ‘This was really hard, and we did better than we did last year already, so Coach, so what’s the problem?’” Ford said. “Or you can chase greatness, and that’s what I really want us to do.”

A&M needs to win both remaining series to avoid a fifth straight losing record in SEC play.

The Aggies have had 10 or more hits while allowing one or less run just twice in SEC play, both on the road against Arkansas 9-1 on March 12 and Kentucky 10-0 on March 25.

• NOTES — A&M and Ole Miss will play at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday in Oxford, Mississippi. ... The Rebels opened SEC play by getting swept by Tennessee before losing series to LSU, Auburn and Kentucky. The Tigers won last week’s series at Missouri by winning the last two games 7-6 and 7-5. ... Ole Miss and A&M are both hitting .277. Ole Miss’ ERA of 2.21 is sixth in the SEC, two spots ahead of A&M’s 2.52. ... Ole Miss is 3-11 against Top 25 teams, while A&M is 9-11. A&M is ranked 24th in the NCAA RPI, four spots ahead of Ole Miss.