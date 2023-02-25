CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — One bad inning in the field was about all that separate the Texas A&M softball team from top-ranked UCLA on Saturday night at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

The Bruins took advantage of two errors to score three unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on to shut out the Aggies 3-0.

Jordan Woolery singled to right field to lead off the bottom of the fourth and came out for pinch runner Lauren Hatch. A&M starter Emiley Kennedy (3-1) struck out Sharlize Palacios but walked Alexis Ramirez. Lauryn Carter then hit a grounder to shortstop Koko Wooley, who couldn’t handle it, allowing Hatch to score. Janelle Meono then pinch ran for Ramirez at second, and Kennedy Powell hit a bunt single to Kennedy, who committed another error allowing Meono to score for a 2-0 lead.

Pinch hitter Ramsey Suarez then hit an RBI single, but A&M (11-4) threw out Powell at home plate, and Kennedy induced an inning-ending ground out with the Bruins (17-0) leading 3-0.

Kennedy lasted four innings, allowing the three unearned runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Emily Leavitt threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out three with no walks.

Taylor Tinsley (2-0) threw a complete game to earn the win, striking out eight and walking four while giving up four hits.

A&M also played Utah Valley late Saturday night.