Aggie softball team does just enough to beat Houston Baptist

The Texas A&M softball team played Houston Baptist on Wednesday afternoon at Davis Diamond, but it looked like the Aggies had Georgia on their mind.

A&M sleep-walked through a 5-4 victory over the Huskies, getting the winning run in the bottom of the seventh without a hit. Sophomore Rylen Wiggins walked with one out, stole two bases and scored on a throwing error.

“The silver lining is we found a way to win,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We kept fighting and found a way to get somebody on base and win a ball game.”

A&M (18-10, 1-5 SEC) was coming off a three-game series against fifth-ranked Florida in Southeastern Conference play and will play at 17th-ranked Georgia this weekend.

“This happens at times when you have a midweek [game] and you’re really focused on SEC play, you can come out a little lax,” Evans said. “I thought we had really low energy.”

A&M, rated 25th in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, needed only two batters to take a 2-0 lead as freshman Koko Wooley walked and senior Haley Lee hit a two-run homer. But A&M didn’t score again until the fifth on doubles by Lee and Wiggins along with one of four errors by Houston Baptist.

Other than those innings, the Aggies had only two hits.

“We could have made better adjustments for sure,” Evans said. “I didn’t think we did a good job in our hitter’s counts being aggressive. We didn’t show the same kind of intensity that we had over the weekend against Florida, and I think that can sometimes sneak up on you.”

The Southland Conference Huskies (10-12), ranked 228th in RPI, twice erased two-run deficits. Freshman Avery Drake walked to start the fourth. Sophomore Jasie Robers bunted. It appeared the ball would roll foul, but A&M sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon tried to get the out, throwing the ball down the right-field line which allowed both runners to score.

The Huskies tied the score at 4 in the sixth on a two-run homer by junior Caitlyn Brockway that scored Drake, who reached on catcher’s interference.

A&M super senior pitcher Kayla Poynter (2-0) made only her third appearance of the season and first since Feb. 19. She worked two innings, allowing only the one hit to Brockway with four strikeouts and no walks. Sophomore pitcher Grace Uribe, who didn’t pitch until Feb. 27 because of a broken bone in her nonthrowing hand, worked the first five innings. She allowed two hits and no earned runs, striking out five and walking two.

• NOTES — Lee’s homer was her seventh. ... A&M’s opener at Georgia (27-4, 2-1) is at 5 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday. The games will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).

