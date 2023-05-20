AUSTIN — The Texas State softball team wasn’t good enough to make Texas A&M pay for mistakes, but Texas was.

The 13th-seeded Longhorns eked out a 2-1 victory over the Aggies in the winners’ bracket final of the Austin Regional on Saturday afternoon at McCombs Field. Texas (44-14-1) needs one more victory to reach the super regionals. A&M (35-20) earned another shot at the Longhorns by defeating Texas State 4-2 later Saturday in the losers’ bracket final to reach Sunday’s 1 p.m. regional championship.

Sunday’s rivalry matchup will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M junior Trinity Cannon hit a two-run single against the Bobcats (35-25-1), while junior leadoff hitter Koko Wooley had three of A&M’s eight hits. The Aggies also drew five walks in the elimination game.

“I thought we were aggressive early in the counts,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “I don’t feel like it’s rocket science.”

The Aggies also came within a swing of switching places with the Longhorns, who played a cleaner game in the first meeting of rivals in four years.

A&M was poised tie or take the lead in the fifth inning. Freshman Aiyana Coleman, one of the heroes in Friday’s 2-1 comeback, eight-inning victory over Texas State, walked on a full-count pitch. Junior pinch hitter Bre Warren followed with a double. Junior pinch hitter Grace Uribe grounded to first baseman Vanessa Quiroga, who did a good job blocking the ball for an easy out. Warren, however, was halfway to third base anticipating Coleman breaking for home, but Coleman didn’t, and Warren was retired at second base. Texas attempted to pull off a triple play, but third baseman Mia Scott couldn’t handle the throw to attempt a tag on the sliding Coleman.

“We’re always going to be aggressive, and we got caught being passive on the base path,” Ford said.

Leadoff hitter Koko Wooley grounded out to end the inning, which was A&M’s last offensive spurt against Texas. A&M had only three hits for the game against Texas right-handers Citlaly Gutierrez and Sophia Simpson.

“They did a nice job of mixing speeds and locating their pitches when they needed to, and they were able to paint both corners,” Ford said. “I think the change-up is the golden ticket to pitching.”

Gutierrez (13-5) threw five innings, allowing three hits. The freshman struck out four and walked three.

Simpson, a sophomore, earned her second save with two perfect innings, striking out three on off-speed pitches and getting the other two batters she faced to pop up. Her worst pitch was a ball in the dirt that catcher Reese Atwood scooped up and threw to retire Harper, who had walked to open the sixth off Gutierrez.

Harper knocked in A&M’s only run of the game in the third inning. Her single to center field plated a sliding Coleman, who ran through a stop sign by third-base coach Jeff Harger. Coleman walked to open the inning and moved to second on Wooley’s two-out infield single.

A&M’s lead was short-lived.

Texas answered with two runs via a small-ball approach. No 8 hitter Ashton Maloney grounded a ball over the head of starting pitcher Madison Preston into center field. Alyssa Popelka slapped a ball high into the middle of the diamond for an infield hit, and Leighann Goode was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A&M relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy induced a popup to shallow right field on a 3-1 pitch to Bella Dayton, who was hitting .382.

With the infield playing in, A&M seemingly caught a break when Texas’s Bella Dayton lined a shot off the glove of second baseman Harper that shortstop Wooley picked up. Wooley stepped on the bag at second but threw the ball away attempting to complete the inning-ending double play that would’ve kept A&M in the lead. Instead it allowed the Longhorns to score the go-ahead run.

“I liked where Koko’s head was at with that,” Ford said. “You look great if you make that play. If it doesn’t go your way, it doesn’t go your way. But I liked the way she played free and went after that out.”

Kennedy had a great outing, allowing one hit in four innings, striking out two and walking two.

“You talk about somebody who has been huge for our program this year,” Ford said. “I’ve put her in some gnarly situations.”

The sophomore left-hander threw only 51 pitches, 32 of them for strikes.

“You’ve seen growth in her this year that she’s just gone through the roof,” Ford said. “I can’t wait to see what she does next game and the next two years here.”

Kennedy also had to close out the Texas State game after the Bobcats scored two in the bottom of the sixth. Aggie starter Emily Leavitt (11-6) allowed two straight hits and so did reliever Shaylee Ackerman as Texas State’s first four batter reached to open the frame. Texas State cost itself when Anna Jones tried to stretch a two-run double into a triple but was called out via a review.

Kennedy pitched 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief for her third save.

A&M scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Smith hit an RBI double in the fifth, and Coleman added a sacrifice fly as A&M took advantage of a wild pitch. Cannon added a two-run single in the fifth.

Texas State, which had a 1-0 lead over A&M on Friday heading into the bottom of the seventh, rallied for a 4-3 victory over Seton Hall in Saturday’s first elimination game to earn another shot at A&M.

NOTES — A&M and Texas last met in 2019 in the losers’ bracket of the Austin Regional won by the Longhorns 3-2 in eight innings. A vocal crowd of 1,643 created a great atmosphere that day. “It was crazy,” Harper said. “It was the best experience, even with the loss ... just the atmosphere was insane. I never experienced anything like that before.”

Texas 2, Texas A&M 1

Texas A&M;001;000;0;—;1;3;2

Texas;002;000;x;—;2;4;3

Madison Preston, Emily Kennedy (3) and Julia Cottrill, Riley Valentine (3), Cottrill (5). Citlaly Gutierrez, Sophia Simpson (6) and Reese Atwood.

W — Gutierrez (13-5). L — Preston (4-3). S — Simpson (2).

Leading hitters — A&M: Amari Harper 1-2, RBI; TEXAS: Ashton Maloney 2-2

Texas A&M 4, Texas State 2

Texas A&M;000;220;0;—;4;8;1

Texas State;000;002;0;—;2;7;0

Emily Leavitt, Shaylee Ackerman (6), Emily Kennedy (6) and Julia Cottrill; Tori McCann, Analisa Soliz (5), Jessica Mullins (5), McCann (7) and Megan Kelnar. Riley Valentine (7).

W — Leavitt (11-6). L — McCann (7-8). S — Kennedy (3).

Leading hitters — TEXAS STATE: Hannah Earls 2-3; Sara Vanderford 2-4; A&M: Koko Wooley 3-4; Amari Harper 2-4; Morgan Smith 2-3, RBI