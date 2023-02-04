Texas A&M’s Aggie Softball Hour radio show with head softball coach Trisha Ford will debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ in College Station. The show will broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM). The show will include installments on March 15 and April 26.
Aggie Softball Hour radio show to debut Tuesday on KZNE
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond.
The Texas A&M softball team will host an open practice and meet and greet day at Davis Diamond on Jan. 28. Admission is free. Practice wil…