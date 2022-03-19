Ackerman, Herzog lead way as Texas A&M softball team breaks losing streak to Florida

The Texas A&M softball team ended weekends of frustration against Florida with just one swing.

Shaylee Ackerman’s grand slam powered the Aggies to a 5-0 victory over the fifth-ranked Gators at Davis Diamond on Saturday afternoon to even their Southeastern Conference series.

Florida (24-3, 3-2) had won eight straight against A&M, half of them in the last at-bat including Friday night’s come-from-behind 3-2 victory. But the Aggies (17-9, 1-4) turned the tables Saturday by striking in the first inning.

Ackerman’s laser just cleared the fence in left-center field for the junior’s second grand slam and first in SEC play.

The four runs were more than enough for Makinzy Herzog, who arguably pitched the best game of her career considering the circumstances. The senior hadn’t been in the circle since March 4 because of a strain that allowed her to bat but prevented her from pitching.

The right-hander made up for lost time by striking out a career-high 15, walking only one. Florida got three singles from its Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, who were the only Gators in the starting lineup that didn’t strike out.

“Her performance was so dominating,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I loved her demeanor, the way she attacked the strike zone.”

Herzog (5-1) struck out at least one batter in every inning and fanned the side in the first, second and fourth innings.

She had an auspicious start, throwing 16 pitches to the first two batters resulting in a walk and strikeout.

“Usually, I’m not that nervous, but just because I haven’t pitched in a couple weeks, I was a little bit nervous out there in the first inning,” Herzog said. “But I got settled in, and it just got better as the innings went on.”

Herzog threw 126 pitches, 82 for strikes. A&M had Herzog on a pitch count if she wasn’t sharp or if there was any hint of a problem, but that quickly became a moot point.

Her riseball was effective all day, especially in the first two innings with six batters going down swinging. She worked in more dropballs to keep off balance a Florida team that came in hitting .359 for the season with only 78 strikeouts (2.9 per game).

Herzog started the day with an 0.22 earned run average in 31 2/3 innings and lowered it to 0.15.

“Coming into this season and watching her pitch early on, I felt that she was different, better,” Evans said. “She’s sharper and more composed on the mound and willing to attack hitters. You don’t know how somebody’s going to play after being off for a couple of weeks, and if it’s going to feel like a lot of pressure, but she got out there and just owned it. I loved the way she carried herself all game.”

Ackerman, mired in a season-long slump, put A&M in position for its first victory over a ranked team in nine tries this year.

Florida starting pitcher Natalie Lugo (5-2) loaded the bases by walking Haley Lee, giving up a single to Trinity Cannon and walking Rylen Wiggins. Florida still had an approximately 80% chance of escaping the inning unscathed because Ackerman was hitting .192, but she didn’t miss a 1-0 pitch.

“I was just looking for something up and to get on top,” Ackerman said. “The first pitch wasn’t the one I was looking for, so being able to slow the game down and find the pitch I was looking for was really key in that.”

Ackerman, who hit 12 homers with 37 RBIs last season, had hit only homer this season, and that was on opening weekend.

“Shay’s one of those kids that works really hard,” Evans said. “You want a kid that’s prepared to be in that moment, but Shay also has pressed in those moments.”

Ackerman didn’t press, staked A&M to a 4-0 lead, and Herzog followed through, giving a much needed lift to a team that has suffered six one-run losses, all but one of them to ranked teams.

“We needed that,” Evans said. “We’ve been so close and fought so hard, so to get that win today, it’s just a really good boost of confidence for our team.”

The players celebrated by dousing Herzog with Gatorade.

“It was freezing, but it felt good at the moment,” she said.

Herzog’s lone loss was 1-0 to Oklahoma State on Feb. 25. She was in the circle only once since then as the Aggies lost eight times.

“I think it’s huge for us,” Herzog said. “Even from last year, we’ve been so close to winning all of these games. I think they said six of the games we’ve lost this year were one-run games, and we just haven’t been able to finish it off at the end. So doing that today just shows our underclassmen and everybody that we can do it, and it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”

• NOTES — A&M sophomore Wiggins added an RBI double in the fifth. ... Three of A&M’s runners who scored reached via a walk. ... Herzog threw in the bullpen and practice this week. “I went out and threw live, and it was kind of iffy,” Herzog said. “[Coach] texted me this morning. She’s like, ‘You want to start today?’ I was like, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’” ... A&M’s five runs matched the most Florida has allowed this season — the Gators suffered a 5-4 loss to Southern Mississippi. ... The series finale is set for noon Sunday.

