A&M's Lee headed to Oklahoma

Texas A&M two-time softball All-American Haley Lee apparently will finish her career with Oklahoma, the team that ended the Aggies’ 2022 season.

Lee, who entered the NCAA transfer portal three weeks ago, has changed her Instagram information to read: Texas A&M Softball Alumni #25 ~Oklahoma Softball #25. The news was first reported by Extra Innings Softball.

Lee along with pitcher-outfielder Makinzy Herzog and right fielder Morgan Smith announced during the season they’d return for a second senior season afforded them by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

That was before A&M opted not to renew the contract of longtime head coach Jo Evans. Lee’s departure is a huge blow for newly hired Arizona State coach Trisha Ford. Lee, who played catcher and first base for the Aggies, was a third-team All-American in 2021 and a second-team pick this season. Lee batted .405, playing in every game for the 31-28 Aggies who lost to Oklahoma twice in the Norman Regional of the NCAA tournament. Lee hit a two-run homer against OU for A&M’s only runs in the Norman Regional. Lee for the season had 15 home runs with 45 runs batted in. She added 15 doubles and walked 50 times.

Lee ends her Aggie career with a .704 slugging percentage to rank third in school history behind Meagan May (.748, 2010-13) and Megan Gibson (.717, 2005-08). Lee had 47 homers (tied for sixth), 130 runs batted in and 115 walks (fifth).

Lee is the fifth transfer for Oklahoma, which won the national championship this season.

The Sooners also added Arizona State freshman All-American first baseman Cydney Sanders and All-Pac 12 junior shortstop Alynah Torres, who helped Ford and the Sun Devils reach the NCAA tournament super regionals. Other OU additions are All-Big 10 Michigan senior pitcher Alex Storako and Turiya Coleman, who was a freshman utility player for the Cowgirls.