Texas A&M third baseman Trinity Cannon had eight hits in 12 at-bats with a home run and six runs batted in to help the Aggies go 6-0 on opening weekend. Cannon, who also walked eight times, shared the Southeastern Conference’s player of the week honors with LSU junior shortstop Taylor Pleasants who had eight hits in 15 at-bats with four home runs and 13 RBIs in helping the Tigers go 5-0.