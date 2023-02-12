The Aggie softball team wrapped up the Texas A&M Invitational with a 25-0 victory over A&M-Commerce that was nothing more than a glorified batting practice, but a most impressive one.

A&M capped the opening weekend with a record-setting display in the batter’s box on Sunday at Davis Diamond. The Aggies set the school record for runs. They had 22 hits, eight of them for extra bases, half of those home runs. Sophomore Koko Wooley and freshman Gracyn Coleman hit back-to-back home runs to highlight a 13-run third inning. The Aggies sent 19 players to the plate in the frame, getting 11 hits from 10 different players.

A&M (6-0) had eight players with multiple hits, led by Wooley and freshmen Aiyana Coleman and Amari Harper who each had three.

The Aggies scored in all four innings against the Lions (0-5) who are competing in Division I for the first time after spending their first seven seasons in Division II’s Lone Star Conference. It was the most runs A&M-Commerce has allowed. The previous came in a 15-14 loss to Southern Arkansas in 2017.

Maybe the most impressive thing about A&M’s batting prowess was no strikeouts against five pitchers as the Aggies batted .667.

“We didn’t throw away at-bats,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “I just thought we did a great job of playing to our level.”

A&M didn’t make back-to-back outs until the fourth when it already had a 24-0 lead.

A&M made 12 outs with three of them sacrifice flies to bring in runs and two were groundouts that also brought in runs.

A&M’s bats weren’t that hot Saturday in a 4-0 victory over Michigan State, managing only five hits. But the Aggie followed that with an 11-0 victory over A&M-Commerce, getting eight hits with six of them for extra base hits. That aggressive style continued Sunday.

“It’s that relentless pursuit of greatness,” Ford said. “It’s just, I don’t care. [The opponent] has something that we want, and just taking every game, every pitch that way. And they should be mentally and physically exhausted because I gave everything I could in that game, and it doesn’t really matter who we’re playing. And I thought we did a tremendous job of that today.”

That was certainly the case with Aiyana Coleman, who was 3 for 4 in her second collegiate start. She hit a three-run homer in the first inning well beyond the center-field fence, reminiscent of her tape-measure home runs while at A&M Consolidated.

“It was just amazing because I really wanted to take advantage of the opportunity I was given,” Coleman said of the blast. “Just knowing how confident my teammates were in me, just gave me a lot of confidence.”

She added a bloop single in the second and knocked in two more runs in the third on a groundout and single.

Coleman struck out twice in the season opener against Tarleton on Thursday and flew out as a pinch hitter on Friday, also against Tarleton. She didn’t play Saturday, allowing time to reflect.

“It just made me realize how much I really wanted to hit and how much I should take advantage of the opportunity I was given,” Coleman said.

Junior transfer Paige Lott was hit with the bases loaded to make it 22-0, breaking the school record for runs, which had been set in a 21-0 victory over San Diego State in 2016.

Sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy (1-0) picked up Sunday’s victory, allowing two hits. She struck out seven and walked one.

NOTES – Sunday’s other scores were Northern Kentucky 3, Michigan State 1 and Tarleton 6, A&M-Commerce 2. ... A&M will play at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational on Thursday through Saturday. … A&M-CC is picked by the Southland Conference coaches to finish seventh in the nine-team league.

