A&M will play in Florida tourney

Texas A&M will play in the 16-team TaxAct Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 16-19. It’s the fourth year for one of the country’s top softball tourneys. The field will have 15 teams that made the NCAA tournament this year including Women’s College World Series participants Arizona, Oklahoma State and UCLA. Other teams are

Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Louisiana-Lafayette, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Central Florida, South Florida and Virginia Tech. Indiana is the lone team not to make the NCAA tournament this year.

— Eagle staff report

