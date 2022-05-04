 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M will play doubleheader at UH today

Texas A&M softball team will play a nonconference doubleheader at Houston at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Cougar Softball Complex.

A&M (27-21) was swept by Missouri in Southeastern Conference play over the weekend. The Aggies will end the regular season with a three-game series against fifth-ranked Arkansas this weekend at Davis Diamond before heading to the SEC tournament at Florida next week. A&M is in 12th place at 5-16 and will play 13th-place South Carolina (25-27, 2-19) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A&M senior Morgan Smith has reached base in 22 straight games the second-longest active streak in NCAA Division I.

UH (24-26-1) is 8-9-1 in the American Athletic Conference, good for fourth in the seven-team league. The Cougars have lost 10 of 11, including four straight, the last three over the weekend at South Florida. This will be UH’s final regular-season game.

— Eagle staff report

