A&M uses big innings to beat Georgia 16-8 in 6 innings

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M softball team used a pair of six-run innings to beat 17th-ranked Georgia 16-8 in six innings on Sunday and salvage the last game of their Southeastern Conference series.

The Aggies (19-12, 2-7) scored six in the first inning that was highlighted by a grand slam by freshman Katie Dack. A&M put itself in position to win the game via the run-rule with six runs in the sixth. Rylen Wiggins had a two-run single and Koko Wooley and Trinity Cannon added RBI-producing hits as the Aggies made Georgia (29-5, 4-2) pay for walking three batters who all scored.

A&M All-American Haley Lee had three hits, while Wooley and Cannon each had two. Makinzy Herzog had only one hit, but it was a two-run homer in the second that gave A&M an 8-2 lead. She also walked three times, once with the bases loaded.

Grace Uribe (4-2) was the winning pitcher with 3 1/3 innings. She allowed three hits and two runs, walking four with no strikeouts. Georgia starting pitcher Madison Kerpics (11-2) lasted only one inning. She went the distance in Friday’s 3-1 victory, allowing only three hits and striking out 11.