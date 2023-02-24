CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball opened play at the Mary Nutter Classic by beating BYU 8-6 and California State Northridge 3-1 on Thursday night.

A&M (11-2) against Northridge in the nightcap scored two runs in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Koko Wooley and a sacrifice fly by Riley Valentine to break a 1-1 tie. A&M right-hander Emiley Leavitt (3-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief for the victory, striking out six with no walks.

CSUN (5-6) grabbed the lead in the second inning on a home run by Shaylan Whatman and A&M tied it in the fourth on a homer by Julia Cottrill.

Both teams had only three hits.

A&M scored all its runs against BYU (7-3) in the first two innings. A trio of doubles highlighted a five-run first. Cottrill and Trinty Cannon had back-to-back RBI doubles to make it 2-0 and Amari Harper had a bases-clearing two-out double.

BYU scored four runs in the top of the second to pull within one, but the Aggies answered in the bottom of the frame on Cannon’s RBI double and Valentine added a two-out, two-run homer.

A&M sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy (3-0) was the winning pitcher with four innings of work. She struck out three, walked three and allowed four hits in four innings. Madison Preston pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings and senior Shaylee Ackerman got a save, allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings, striking out five with no walks. Ackerman then started the nightcap and went 3 1/3 innings.

A&M will play second-ranked and defending national champ Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Friday in a rematch of last year’s meeting in the NCAA tournament regional finals in Norman, Oklahoma.

OU (8-1) will play Cal-State Fullerton on Friday before playing the Aggies. Sooner fifth-year senior catcher/designated hitter Haley Lee, who transferred from A&M is hitting .409 with one homer and eight RBIs.