The Texas A&M softball team finished seventh in the Southeastern Conference regular season with a 12-12 record.

The 25th-ranked Aggies (33-18) were the only league team not playing on the final weekend of the regular season. A&M is seeded seventh for the single-elimination SEC tournament at Arkansas that will start Tuesday.

The Aggies will play 10th-seeded South Carolina (34-19, 9-15) at 1 p.m. Wednesday. A&M was swept on the road by South Carolina on April 14-16.

The A&M-South Carolina winner advances to play 11th-ranked Georgia (39-12, 16-7), which was the league runner-up to fourth-ranked Tennessee (41-8, 19-5).

— Eagle staff reports