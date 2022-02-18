 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M softball team will play Kansas and Missouri State today
A&M softball team will play Kansas and Missouri State today

The Texas A&M softball team will host the Aggie Invitational on Friday through Sunday at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies will open the tournament  Friday with a doubleheader, facing Kansas (4-1) at 2 p.m. and Missouri State (1-4) at 4:30 p.m. A&M on Saturday will face SFA (1-5) at 2 p.m. followed by Pitt (2-3). The Aggies will conclude the tourney against Kansas at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

A&M (6-0) is coming off a 13-6 victory over Sam Houston on Wednesday. The Aggies recorded three triples for the first time in a single game since 2019 and scored the most runs on the road since 2017.

