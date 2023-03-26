LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The 13th-ranked Kentucky softball team avoided being swept by rolling to a 10-2 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats (20-7-1, 4-2) scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised behind pitcher Stephanie Schoonover (12-1) who allowed four hits in five innings, striking out five and walking four. The junior right-hander, who pitched only two innings in the series opener where A&M won 14-13, lost her shutout when Aggie junior catcher Julia Cottrill hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

The Aggies (19-11, 4-5) won its second straight SEC road series, but couldn’t build off Saturday’s doubleheader victories which were capped by a 10-0 run-rule win in which they allowed only three hits.

Less than 24 hours later, A&M needed three pitchers to get out of the first inning. Senior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman (5-4) faced five batters, not recording an out. Junior right-hander Grace Uribe faced four batters, getting one out. Sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy provided relief by retiring two of three batters she faced.

Kentucky graduate leadoff hitter Kayla Kowalik had two hits in the first inning and sophomore Taylor Ebbs capped off the inning's scoring with a three-run homer. Kentucky in the opening game of the series scored five runs in the first inning, but the Aggies were able to overcome that deficit. That wasn’t the case Sunday.

“We just gotta grow up,” A&M first-year coach Trisha Ford said. “That first inning is killing us. We just can’t keep putting us in that hole. At the end of the day it comes down to us being ready to go from the very first pitch. We had four errors [that inning]. We had two others that didn’t go in the books. And we’re not crisp pitching-wise. We’ve got to get better in that area or else we’re going to be up and down.”

Kentucky junior Grace Lorsung, who had seven runs batted in on Saturday, added a two-run triple in the fourth.

A&M will play Lamar at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Davis Diamond.

Kentucky 10, Texas A&M 2 (5 innings)

Texas A&M;000;02;—;2;4;4

Kentucky;800;2x;—;10;9;0

Shaylee Ackerman, Grace Uribe (1), Emiley Kennedy (1) and Gracyn Coleman. Stephanie Schoonover and Kayla Kowalik. HR — Grace Lorsung, Kentucky (7th); Julia Cottrill, A&M (4th). W — Schoonover, 12-1. L — Ackerman, 5-4.

Leading hitters — A&M: Cottrill 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Kentucky: Lorsung 1-2, 3B, 2 RBIs; Kowalik 2-3; Vanessa Nesby 2-3; Meeko Harrison 1-3, 2 RBIs.

Records: A&M 19-11, 4-5; Kentucky 20-7-1, 4-2