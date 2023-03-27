The Texas A&M softball will play a pair of midweek nonconference games at Davis Diamond, taking on Lamar at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A&M is 19-11 after taking two of three games against 13th-ranked Kentucky over the weekend in Southeastern Conference play. Lamar is 10-21, including 3-3 in Southland Conference play. Incarnate Word is 11-14-1, including 3-6 in the Southland.