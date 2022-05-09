A&M softball team opens SEC tourney with South Carolina

The Texas A&M softball team is excited for a fresh start, but it’s not starting from scratch.

The Aggies will play South Carolina at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of the Southeastern Conference tournament which is being held at Florida’s Katie Seashole Pressy Stadium.

The Aggies (28-25, 6-18) finished 12th in the regular season, one spot ahead of the last-place Gamecocks (26-29, 3-21), putting them in the tournament’s only first-day game. Teams seeded fifth through 11th will swing into action in the first round Wednesday. League-champ Arkansas along with second-seeded Alabama, third-seeded Tennessee and fourth-seeded Kentucky won’t play until the quarterfinals Thursday.

A&M lost seven of its last eight games in the regular season, but that one victory was against fifth-ranked Arkansas. It was the Aggies’ fourth win against top-5 teams that A&M coach Jo Evans said makes the season resume worthy of making the NCAA tournament.

“We have no bad losses,” said Evans, adding that A&M also has victories over No. 17 Georgia and No. 21 LSU. “I’ll stack that up against anybody else sitting on the bubble and see if they’ve got those wins on their resume.”

A&M lost a doubleheader last week to Houston, which is 73rd in the NCAA RPI rankings. That’s one of only three losses A&M has to unranked teams. The other was to Big Sky regular-season champ Weber State, which is 55th in the NCAA RPI.

A&M along with the expectation of using the SEC tournament as a spring board for appearing in a 20th consecutive NCAA tournament could accomplish a program first. A&M has never won a SEC tournament game. The Aggies are 0-7 since joining the league. Five of the games have been decided by one run, including last year’s 3-2 loss to Tennessee in nine innings.

“I’m looking at [our balllclub] that’s talented and we know how to fight,” Evans said. “I’ll take that into postseason. It’s really important that emotionally and mentally we believe in ourselves and regroup and take a step back and get ourselves rested and ready to go.”

South Carolina has a slim chance of making the NCAA tournament, but the Gamecocks are 46th in the NCAA RPI, just five spots behind A&M.

“They’re fighting for their lives, fighting for a .500 record to have the opportunity to go into postseason,” Evans said. “They’re going to give us everything they have and we can’t overlook them by any means. I just want to make sure our team can stay strong and be mentally tough.”

A&M after rallying for a 6-5 victory over Arkansas in the opener to break a season-high five-game losing streak lost the next two games, batting only .176 (9 for 51).

“We need to take a step back and get ready for the upcoming SEC tournament,” senior right fielder Morgan Smith said. “I have a ton of confidence in these girls going into postseason.”

Smith has been one of the bright spots, batting .338 with five home runs and 28 runs batted. All-American Haley Lee (.427, 14 HRs, 41 RBIs) leads the way along with freshmen Koko Wooley (.353, 14 RBIs, 25 SBs) and Katie Dack (.301, 12 HRs, 37 RBIs). Sophomore Rylen Wiggins, who hit only one home run last year, has 11 homers and 35 RBIs. She was hitting .309 heading into April, but has seen her average drop to .225.

“She’s a key for us,” Evans said. “We just gotta get her confidence going. We know how good she is.”

NOTES — The A&M-South Carolina winner will advance to play host Florida at 4 p.m. Wednesday. … A&M holds a 14-5 edge in the series with South Carolina, winning two of three at home last year. A&M and South Carolina played in the 2015 tourney with the Gamecocks grabbing a 6-3 victory at Kentucky.

