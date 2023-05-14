The Texas A&M and University of Texas softball teams might not have to wait until Texas joins the Southeastern Conference for the 2024-25 season to play again because the NCAA softball tournament selection committee placed the Aggies in the Austin Regional.

The 13th-seeded Longhorns (42-13-1) will play Seton Hall (42-16) in the opener at 4 p.m. Friday in the 64-team tournament. The Aggies (33-19) will face Texas State (34-23-1) at 6:30 p.m. in the second game of the three-day, double-elimination regional.

“I had a feeling that’s where we were going to go, it made a lot of sense,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “Obviously, we’ve played Texas State a couple of times, once here in the fall and then once here in the season.”

A&M since leaving the Big 12 Conference in 2012 has played Texas four times, all in the NCAA tournament. They split games at the 2016 Lafayette (La.) Regional with Texas winning 5-0 in the opening round and A&M grabbing a 9-3 victory in an elimination game. A&M in 2017 beat Texas 3-1 to win the College Station Regional and in 2019 the Longhorns won an elimination game 3-2 in eight innings at the Austin Regional.

“Obviously, there’s a huge rivalry between A&M and Texas,” said Ford, who is in her first season with the Aggies. “I think it’s going to be a fun [regional].”

Texas State is the lone at-large bid from the Sun Belt Conference where the Bobcats finished fifth in the regular season behind Louisiana-Lafayette, South Alabama, Marshall and Troy. A&M was an at-large team from the Southeastern Conference, where it finished seventh.

“Texas State is a very good team,” Ford said. “I think the biggest focus is going to be us and making sure we have a good game plan against Texas State.

A&M defeated Texas State 8-0 in six innings at Davis Diamond on April 19. The Aggies broke the game open with five runs in the fourth, but A&M didn’t face Bobcats’ ace Jessica Mullins, a junior right-hander, who is 21-11 with 1.94 earned run average.

“She’s a good pitcher and we’re going to have to play a good game,” Ford said.

Texas State beat Texas 5-4 in nine innings on March 12 at Austin’s McCombs Field, but the Longhorns grabbed a 4-0 victory on April 12 at Texas State.

“This is a great regional for us,” Texas State coach Ricci Woodard said on the school’s website. “We get to go into somewhere we’re familiar with, a place we’ve had success this season, play teams we know, and just focus on playing our best softball.’

This is the fourth time the Bobcats have been sent to the Austin Regional. A&M, which has been ranked for much of the season, avoided a third straight trip to the Norman (Okla.) Regional where the Sooners, the overall No. 1 seed, are gunning for a third straight national title. Seton Hall won the Big East tournament and is in the tournament for the first time since 2005.

A&M, Texas State and Seton Hall will try to turn the tables on Texas, which last year went on the road to beat 13th-seeded Washington and fourth-seeded en route to a second-place finish at the Women’s College World Series.

“I’m excited, [because] we’re going to be able to get a lot of fans there,” Ford said.

If the Aggies and Longhorns meet, Ford will face UT standout pitcher Mac Morgan who is 15-3 with a 2.00 ERA. The sophomore was recruited to Arizona State and played for Ford last year. She also recruited some of the other players on UT’s squad and then there’s the Texas ties between the two teams.

“A lot of them have grown up competing against each other so I think it’s going to be a fun weekend,” Ford said.

A&M is making its 21st straight trip to the NCAA tournament. The winner of the Austin Regional will face the winner of the Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional. Fourth-seeded Tennessee is one of 12 Southeastern Conference teams in the field. Other seeds were No. 5 Alabama, No. 10 LSU, No. 11 Arkansas and No. 14 Georgia. Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Missouri also were selected.