A&M softball team adds transfers

The Texas A&M softball team has added a pair of transfers in Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt. Both earned freshman all-conference honors last season.

Evans batted .290 in 52 games, 47 of them starts all at second base. She had two doubles, two home runs and 12 runs batted in along with 14 stolen bases in 16 attempts. She helped the Cowgirls reached the Women’s College World Series.

“Brianna will bring depth to our team both on the infield and in the outfield,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said in a release. “She is a dynamic player with speed that will immediately impact our program.”

Leavitt was 15-11 in the circle with a 4.70 earned run average. She had 135 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings with 89 walks, allowing 213 hits for the Big Ten team.

“I am excited about the tools that Emily will bring to the circle,” Ford said. “She gained a lot of valuable experience her freshman year and will complement our staff very nicely.”

A&M had a pair of players transfers out of the program last month with catcher/first baseman Haley Lee going to Oklahoma and outfielder Cayden Baker to Georgia Tech.

— Eagle wire report