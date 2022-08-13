 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M softball team adds outfielder

 The A&M softball team has added Arizona outfielder Allie Enright who saw action in 26 games as a freshman last season, mostly as a pinch runner. The transfer scored 11 times and didn’t have a hit in six at-bats, stealing one base in one attempt.

“Allie comes to us with a high defensive IQ and will add depth to our outfield play,” A&M first-year coach Trisha Ford said in a school release. “She has the ability to use her speed and also drive the ball out of the park. Allie is full of energy and will fit nicely into our system of play.”

— Eagle staff report

