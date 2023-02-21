The Texas A&M softball team winning a pair of games against ranked teams in Clearwater last weekend wasn’t enough to get them ranked by two of the sport’s two major polls.

A&M (9-2) is just outside the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 with 54 points, topping those receiving votes. Ironically, Central Florida (5-5) is No. 25. The Aggies beat UCF 7-0. UCF, which dropped five spots in the poll, is ranked 23rd in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Top 25.

A&M received only seven points in this week’s coaches’ poll to be fifth among those receiving votes. Baylor (8-1) is 25th in the coaches’ poll.

Arizona (7-3), another team the Aggies beat last weekend, is 13th by the coaches and 19th by ESPN.com/USA Sofball.

The Aggies are 19th by D1Softball.com, which had the Aggies 19th last week.