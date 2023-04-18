Something has to give when the Texas A&M softball team plays Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond.

The 24th-ranked Aggies (26-16) were swept over the weekend in Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky. The Bobcats (26-18-1) are riding a four-game losing streak, having lost to Texas 4-0 last Wednesday and getting swept in Sun Belt Conference play over the weekend at Louisiana-Lafayette 5-3, 4-2 and 7-0. Texas State had been hot before that, winning six straight. The Aggies can relate, they had won four straight before the Kentucky series in which they batted only .145 (10 of 69).

“There’s nothing we can do from it, except learn from it,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said. “Really good teams understand how to get better as the season gets going. And a team like us that I think could be really good, doesn’t know how to consistently come out and as the season goes on get better and better and better. We’re still trying to kind of find that.”

A&M will get a chance to do that this week starting with the Bobcats, who are ranked 46th in the NCAA RPI. The Aggies, 8-10 in league play, will head back on the road this weekend to play 30th-ranked Ole Miss (26-19, 5-10), which is right behind 10th-place A&M in the SEC standings.

“I think it’s always good to get back out there and see how we’ll respond,” Ford said.

A&M, also ranked 24th in RPI, will be playing its fifth game without left fielder and leadoff hitter Keely Williams (back) who was the SEC freshman of the week before hurting her back. She’ll also miss the Ole Miss series.

“Somebody’s going to have to step up,” Ford said. “Somebody’s going to get an opportunity here that can take it run with it. That’s going to be a good challenge for us to have and see how we handle it..”

• NOTES — Texas State beat Alabama 3-1 and Texas 5-4 in nine innings on back-to-back days last month at the Bevo Classic, but then it dropped four straight, two to Texas Tech and two to Troy. … Texas State is seventh in the 12-team Sun Belt Conference with ULL (14-1), Marshall (11-2), South Alabama (11-4) and Troy (10-4-1) leading the way.