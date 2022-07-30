 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M signs Arizona high school catcher/infielder:

Phoenix softball catcher/infielder Riley Valentine has signed with Texas A&M.

Valentine, a four-time all-conference and all-regional performer, was the 26th overall prospect in the Class of 2022 by Extra Inning. She batted .450 as a senior with 14 homers and 49 runs batted. She hit a 6A division-leading 12 homers as a junior with 39 RBIs and a .426 batting average. She ended her career at O’Connor High School in Phoenix with 33 homers and 121 RBIs.

“She brings an unparalleled work ethic and she will make an immediate impact in our program,” recently hired A&M head coach Trisha Ford said in a release.

— Eagle staff report

