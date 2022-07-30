A&M signs Arizona high school catcher/infielder:

Valentine, a four-time all-conference and all-regional performer, was the 26th overall prospect in the Class of 2022 by Extra Inning. She batted .450 as a senior with 14 homers and 49 runs batted. She hit a 6A division-leading 12 homers as a junior with 39 RBIs and a .426 batting average. She ended her career at O’Connor High School in Phoenix with 33 homers and 121 RBIs.