The Texas A&M softball team (15-8) will play Sam Houston State (9-14) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Davis Diamond.

A&M moved the game up an hour to allow fans to attend the men’s basketball game after the softball game.

A&M has won 56 of the last 57 meetings between the two, including a 13-6 victory by the Aggies on Feb. 16 in Huntsville.

— Eagle staff report