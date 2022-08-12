A&M lands Oklahoma State catcher

The Texas A&M softball program has added Oklahoma State catcher Julia Cottrill.

The transfer as a junior batted .306 last season with 11 home runs and 31 runs batted in to help the Cowgirls reach the Women’s College World Series. She played in 51 games with 46 starts. Cottrill played her first two seasons at Florida where she batted .303 with five homers and 37 RBIs in 76 games, 75 of them starts. As a sophomore in 2021 she hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh against A&M to clinch the Southeastern Conference regular-season title for the Gators.

She was a third-team All-Southeast Region pick by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association in 2021 and she was a second-team pick in the All-Midwest Region last year.

“We are excited to add Julia to our roster,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said in a school release. “She brings a wealth of experience at a very high level. Julia is someone that will make an immediate impact on both sides of the plate, and I can’t wait to get her Aggieland.”