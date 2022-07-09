 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M hires program director of development

Texas A&M has hired Alabama-Birmingham assistant coach Hunter Veach as the softball program’s director of player development.

“He has been on the cutting edge of our sport for awhile now and he will bring great energy to our program,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said in a school release.

Veach was a volunteer assistant for the Blazers in 2021 before being elevated to assistant for the ’22 season by head UAB coach Joe Guthrie who recently was hired as an assistant at A&M.

Veach graduated in 2017 from Auburn where he was a manager in 2015, a volunteer assistant in ’16 and then an assistant in ‘17. Veach also managed the National Pro Fastpitch League’s Beijing Shougang Eagles from 2018-20 after being an assistant for the Cleveland Comets in 2017-18. He also was a volunteer assistant at Auburn-Montgomery for three seasons prior to Auburn.

Veach also served as the Chinese women’s national team head coach until 2021.

Veach’s sister, catcher/infielder Kendall Veach, played at Auburn from 2016-19, hitting 20 homers her senior season.

