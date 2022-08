Texas A&M softball players Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe were recognized as Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America scholar-athletes for the 2021-22 academic year.

They became the first Aggies to be recognized since the 2018-19 school year. Players had to have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the year.