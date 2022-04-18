14th-ranked Lady Vols complete sweep with 5-1 victory over A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 14th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols defeated Texas A&M 5-1 on Monday night to complete a sweep of their three-game Southeastern Conference softball series.

Tennessee’s Zaida Puni, who hit a two-run walk-off homer for a 7-5 victory in Saturday’s opener, got the Lady Vols (30-12, 11-6) rolling with a two-run homer in the first. Graduate pitcher Erin Edmoundson (17-4) made it stand up by pitching a three-hitter.

A&M (24-17, 3-12) got a home run by senior Haley Lee in the third, but the Lady Vols added three unearned runs in the fifth. Tennessee’s Lair Beautae opened with a single to left field, the only batted ball to leave the infield in the frame. Puni reached on an infield single over the third-base bag. McKenna Gibson reached on a throwing error by third baseman Trinity Cannon to load the bases. Ashley Morgan struck out, but a wild pitch scored a run and Kelcy Leach’s grounder went through the legs of sophomore second baseman Rylen Wiggins to score two more.

Edmoundson (17-4) struck out eight and walked two. A&M senior Makinzy Herzog (7-4) allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings. She struck out six and walked two, but hit three batters. Freshman Emiley Kennedy didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking none.

“I thought our pitchers threw really well tonight,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “Makinzy went out there and attacked the zone, and she was throwing hard all night and looked sharped. I thought Emiley looked sharp as well and she went out there and gave us what we’ve been asking for.”

Herzog struck out the first two batters she faced, but walked Amanda Ayala and Puni followed with her 10th homer of the season, an opposite-field shot to right.

Tennessee twice walked All-American Lee who was 4 for 4 in the last two games with four walks and three runs batted in. Senior Morgan Smith and freshman Koko Wooley had A&M’s other hits.

“It’s hard to get sweeps in this league,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “[Edmondson’s] pitches were sharp and she took what the umpire was giving. [She] worked low in the zone tremendously well.”