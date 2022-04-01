14-run fourth inning carries Texas A&M softball team over Abilene Christian

A 14-run fourth inning carried the Texas A&M softball team to an 18-0 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Friday night at Davis Diamond.

Freshmen Katie Dack and Cayden Baker each hit two-run home runs in the inning. It was Dack’s fourth homer of the season and Baker’s first. Mayce Allen and Makinzy Herzog each added two-run singles in A&M’s biggest inning in three years.

A&M (20-12) didn’t score in the first but came up with two runs in the second and two more in the third before the big fourth inning that allowed the Aggies to win the game via the run-rule.

Dack ended with three hits as did senior Morgan Smith. A&M had 15 hits overall. Senior Haley Lee and Baker each had two hits. Sophomore Rylen Wiggins added her team-leading eighth homer. She hit only one last season.

“I’m really pleased with our confidence at the plate,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I thought we stayed really focused. Sometimes when the game gets out of hand you can get a little loose, and we didn’t do that.”

All 12 Aggies who had an at-bat got on base and scored a run.

“That’s so unusual to have every person who got up to the plate have an opportunity to score a run,” Evans said. “I don’t think that’s ever happened in my career.”

Dack gave A&M hitting coach Craig Snider credit for the big night.

“We made up plans with Coach Snider that we stick to a few words each at-bat and just to say out loud,” she said. “Our self-talk really helped with our confidence. I think we can celebrate our win tonight but come in tomorrow with the same energy but not expecting it to be the same game.”

A&M freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (7-6) pitched four innings, allowing only one hit. The left-hander struck out four and walked two. Graduate Kayla Poynter pitched an inning, allowing one hit.

Miranda Listra and Sydney Kaiser had a hit each for ACU, which competes in the Western Athletic Conference.

The second game of the nonconference series is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.