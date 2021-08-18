Youthful Texas A&M soccer team is loaded with experience

Southeastern Conference soccer teams are loaded with fourth- and fifth-year seniors thanks to players receiving an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors.
Arkansas returns eight, twice as many as fellow pre-season co-favorite Texas A&M. Of the teams picked by coaches to finish third through fifth, South Carolina has eight, SEC tournament champion Vanderbilt has 10 and Tennessee has seven.
The ninth-ranked Aggies may be young, but as the coaches’ votes indicated, A&M has experience well beyond its years thanks to an extended spring segment of the season in 2020-21. The Aggies were 12-4 last season, reaching the third round of the NCAA tournament where they lost to second-seeded North Carolina.
“We’ve got a lot of our starters back, but they are all freshman and sophomores,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “So the good thing for us is, we’re kind of playing the long game with this. I think, immediately, we have players who have played in big-game situations and they’ll be ready for that. As we go through time, that experience is just going to build.”
A&M started eight underclassmen against North Carolina. Taylor Ziemer is the only one of the 11 starters in that match returning.
Leading the charge is three of A&M’s returning All-SEC selections: first-teamers Barbara Olivieri, a sophomore, and center back Karlina Sample, a senior. Striker Laney Carroll also returns as a freshman All-SEC selection.
Olivieri, SEC freshman of the year, and Sample, SEC defender of the year, are two of 23 All-SEC first- and second-team selections to return this season out of 29 total.
Splitting time between midfield and forward, Olivieri paced the Aggies with eight goals and five assists. Her efforts were a part of last year’s freshmen accounting for 18 of the team’s 33 goals.
Despite those numbers, Olivieri said she believes the Aggies have a sneakiness about the program that will come to their advantage.
“I think not a lot of people will expect what we’re going to bring with such a young team,” she said. “I feel like it’s a little sneak attack.”
Olivieri will settle fully into her natural position of attacking midfielder this season, with hopes of setting the table for A&M’s forwards even more than last year.
“It’s quite different from a forward, so there is adjusting from that, but I love it and you can just do whatever up there. It’s fun,” she said.
Sample, leading the back line for the Aggies, was given a No. 12 ranking in Top-Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top 100 in April and was part of a 2020-21 squad that led the SEC in goals against average (0.63).
The Aggies also welcome six true freshman, including Canadians Mia Pante and Andersen Williams. Both players have experience with the Canadian national development program and both scored goals in the Aggies’ 2-0 exhibition victory over Baylor on Sunday.
For whatever experience the Aggies lack, they will gain it quickly in one of the most challenging trio of opening games in the country: No. 1 Florida State, No. 8 TCU and No. 7 Clemson. Florida State is coming off a runner-up finish in penalty kicks to Santa Clara, in the 2020 NCAA Division I College Cup.
“I think we’re all just really excited,” Pante said. “Coming into practice today, we had a game plan of how we’re going to do this. I think Florida State being the No. 1 team, that doesn’t really scare us. I think we’re going to step up and play with them.”
The Aggies are the only team in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top 10 to have three consecutive ranked games in the month of August.
“I think that if we had scheduled a bunch of small fries in the start of the season, with a young team, we might have built up confidence falsely, but we would have been in for a rude awakening when we stepped up against a really powerful team, like ourselves,” Guerrieri said. “So, we’re going to get to know that really fast. We want to set our standards really high and we’ll have a really good litmus test after this week.”