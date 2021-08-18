Youthful Texas A&M soccer team is loaded with experience

Olivieri, SEC freshman of the year, and Sample, SEC defender of the year, are two of 23 All-SEC first- and second-team selections to return this season out of 29 total.

Splitting time between midfield and forward, Olivieri paced the Aggies with eight goals and five assists. Her efforts were a part of last year’s freshmen accounting for 18 of the team’s 33 goals.

Despite those numbers, Olivieri said she believes the Aggies have a sneakiness about the program that will come to their advantage.

“I think not a lot of people will expect what we’re going to bring with such a young team,” she said. “I feel like it’s a little sneak attack.”

Olivieri will settle fully into her natural position of attacking midfielder this season, with hopes of setting the table for A&M’s forwards even more than last year.

“It’s quite different from a forward, so there is adjusting from that, but I love it and you can just do whatever up there. It’s fun,” she said.

Sample, leading the back line for the Aggies, was given a No. 12 ranking in Top-Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top 100 in April and was part of a 2020-21 squad that led the SEC in goals against average (0.63).