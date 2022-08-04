Weekly Texas A&M soccer radio show to return Aug. 15

The weekly “Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G” will return for its 13th season beginning Aug. 15 from 6-7 p.m. at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Fans can join the live show with Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri and play-by-play announcer David Ellis or listen on KAGC (97.3 FM) or the 12th Man Mobile app. The show will shift to every Tuesday beginning on Aug. 23 and run for 11 more episodes during the Aggies’ regular season.
