Former Texas A&M soccer players Emily Castro (DeWoody) and Melissa Harrington (Garey) will pitch their company Fish Fixe on the episode of ABC’s Shark Tank that airs at 7 p.m. Friday. Castro and Harrington played for the Aggies in the early 2000s. Their company is a seafood delivery service that specializes in portioned, premium seafood frozen at the peak of freshness. The Aggies started the company in 2017.