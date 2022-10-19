Two ACL tears makes comeback sweeter for Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams

On the surface, there wasn’t much remarkable about Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams’ game-tying goal against Georgia earlier this season. Teammate Jai Smith cut a pass back from the end line to Williams, and her shot found the back of the net.

But the celebration demonstrated an outpouring of emotion from the Aggie squad reserved for pivotal moments in the season.

The goal was the first in the college career of the redshirt freshman. After recovering from two torn ACLs in the same knee, it was the hardest-earned goal of the last three seasons for the Aggies.

“When she scored against Georgia, you could see the elation of the team, because they know how hard she works,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said.

Williams, a native of Calgary, Alberta, was a highly touted recruit who participated in the Vancouver Whitecaps academy, living away from home as a teenager, and has been a part of the Canadian national youth program since she was in the under-15 division. But the speedy attacker with the ability to get behind opposing defenses had little time to demonstrate her pace as an Aggie. In the first game of her college career at Ellis Field, the Aggies’ 2020 home opener against Ole Miss, Williams took an awkward step and felt something wrong with her right knee. It wasn’t an awful pain, she said, but she knew something wasn’t right.

Williams had broken bones in her career but had never experienced a soft-tissue injury like this one — a total ACL tear — that would keep her out for a whole season.

“You always see other people do it,” Williams said. “You’re like, oh, that will never be me. But when it happens to you, it’s a huge reality check. I had amazing support from everyone around me, my teammates and my family, everybody. It was insanely difficult. I cried for a little bit. I gave myself two days to be sad, and then it was what could I do to be prepared for surgery.”

Her first surgery was a simple procedure. Surgeons replaced her completely torn ACL with a patellar tendon graft. After a year of rehabilitating, Williams was set to return for the 2021 season.

During warmups of A&M’s preseason exhibition match against Baylor, Williams blocked a clearance and her teammate’s follow through landed directly on the side of her reconstructed knee.

“I fell to the ground, and it kind of scared me,” Williams said. “ I was like no way that just happened. Like, it can’t be. I’m fine. I cried a little bit because of fear. It wasn’t because of pain.”

The trainer did initial tests and thought she was good to continue. Despite her knee feeling strange, Williams managed to score in the friendly but on another torn ACL.

After the game, Williams went to the training room and saw the trainer that had worked her through the first rehab. Once that trainer tested the knee, she knew the prognosis would not be good. Later scans would back up her assumption.

“I just broke down,” Williams said. “It was probably the hardest thing I had ever heard in my life. I just had worked so hard to be back at this point, and to hear that was beyond devastating. I was like, What the heck? Why is this happening to me?”

The multitude of scars that run down her right knee remain evidence of the complex nature of her second round of surgeries.

Due to the initial tear and repair, the slope of her knee connecting to the tibia was misaligned and could be the cause of future tears. Williams underwent a high tibial osteotomy as well as two ACL reconstruction procedures, which realigned the knee by taking out a wedge of the tibia bone.

The aftermath left her in a mostly immobile state, relegated to 10-minute trips from the bed to the bathroom. Washing her hair was a task she could only do leaning over the sink for a while, she said.

Living away from home while playing for the Whitecaps academy prepared Williams to be independent, she said, but nothing could prepare an international college student for this kind of undertaking so far from family and home.

“You kind of make it work,” she said. “It was definitely challenging, but everyone was texting me, do you need anything? Can I get you anything? I got cookies sent to me. I was set up.”

The first few weeks of rehab were encouraging. She achieved little goals and regained her mobility. But getting back on the pitch later in the recovery proved the most disappointing and challenging. Frequently she questioned if she would be able to perform at the same level she had two years prior.

That’s why a game-tying goal in what would ultimately be a 3-2 Georgia win became one of the most celebrated scores of the Aggie season. Williams’ minutes have been sparse. She’s averaged just over 22 minutes a game in 12 appearances, but it is more than she has accumulated in any of her seasons at A&M.

“I think it was a really big weight off my shoulders,” Williams said. “Kind of finally a stepping stone of like, yeah, she’s coming back. She’s almost back to 100%. I was really happy to do that for myself, but also for my teammates.”

“It was just the greatest thing ever,” teammate Quinn Cornog said. “Everyone was so excited for her. She was so excited. It was just great, and just seeing her smile made everyone smile.”

The player Williams has become is different from the one who arrived in Aggieland. As she continues to work back to full fitness, Guerrieri said he has moved her from an attacking forward to a holding midfielder where she can use her vision and knowledge of the game to build attacks while still being able to jump into the fray when needed.

Her short-term goals have altered as well. With three more seasons of eligibility remaining, she knows she can become a veteran anchor for the A&M soccer program after playing potentially six years of college soccer.

“We love her,” Guerrieri said. “We absolutely love her as a person. She’s got a bit of an old soul to her. She’s very mature in the way that she handles herself. She’s great in the locker room. You want those people to succeed.”