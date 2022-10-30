Trio of Aggies honored

Texas A&M forward Maile Hayes was a first-team pick on the All-Southeastern Conference soccer team. A&M midfielder Mia Pante was a second-team pick and defender Carolyn Calzada was on the all-freshman team.

Hayes had nine goals and five assists in the regular season. Pante had two goals and seven assists. Calzada helped A&M allow only an average of one goal a game with six shutouts. She also had two assists.

Hayes and Pante were on the all-freshman team last year.

League-champ Alabama dominated the specialty awards with Wes Hart the coach of the year; Riley Mattingly Parker the scholar-athlete of the year and forward of the year; Felecia Knox was the midfielder of the year; Reyna Reyes the defender of the year; and Gianna Paul the freshman of the year. Ole Miss’ Ashley Orkus was the goalkeeper of the year.