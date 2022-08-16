 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Sydney Becerra named to TopDrawer’s preseason freshman team

Texas A&M midfielder Sydney Becerra was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason Freshman Best XI recently. Becerra has been active with the U.S. Soccer’s under-18 and U16 teams, while playing for the Solar Soccer Club and helping Flower Mound win the Class 6A state title in 2021 when she was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.

A&M will open the regular seson at Clemson at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. The Aggies will host McNeese State at 6 p.m. Sunday in their home opener at Ellis Field.

