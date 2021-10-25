Texas A&M's soccer team nips Vanderbilt in home finale 2-1

Texas A&M’s Karlina Sample and Barbara Olivieri each scored goals to lead the Aggie soccer team to a 2-1 Southeastern victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday at Ellis Field in the final home regular-season match.

Sophomore Olivieri broke a 1-1 tie in the 66th minute off assists from freshman Maile Hayes and sophomore Lauren Geczik.

“The winning of 50/50 balls and winning balls in the penalty area, was pure determination by our players and that is something that we have lacked in past games,” A&M coach G Guerrieri said. “I thought that for the last 20 minutes of the match our possession picked up.”

A&M (7-8-2, 3-5-1 for 10 points) is tied with Florida (4-10-3, 3-5-1, 10 points) for ninth place in the SEC. The top 10 teams advance to the league tournament. A&M will end regular season play at Missouri (6-10, 2-7) on Thursday.

“We finally showed the potential of the team that we’ve had this whole season that we just hadn’t tapped into yet," senior Sample said. "Now I think that we’ve shown everybody that we like that feeling and that we are going to keep up the hard work.”