Texas A&M's soccer team nips Vanderbilt in home finale 2-1

Texas A&M’s Karlina Sample and Barbara Olivieri each scored goals to lead the Aggie soccer team to a 2-1 Southeastern victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday at Ellis Field in the final home regular-season match.
Sophomore Olivieri broke a 1-1 tie in the 66th minute off assists from freshman Maile Hayes and sophomore Lauren Geczik.
“The winning of 50/50 balls and winning balls in the penalty area, was pure determination by our players and that is something that we have lacked in past games,” A&M coach G Guerrieri said. “I thought that for the last 20 minutes of the match our possession picked up.”
A&M (7-8-2, 3-5-1 for 10 points) is tied with Florida (4-10-3, 3-5-1, 10 points) for ninth place in the SEC. The top 10 teams advance to the league tournament. A&M will end regular season play at Missouri (6-10, 2-7) on Thursday.
“We finally showed the potential of the team that we’ve had this whole season that we just hadn’t tapped into yet," senior Sample said. "Now I think that we’ve shown everybody that we like that feeling and that we are going to keep up the hard work.”
Vanderbilt (7-8-2, 4-4-1) came into the match tied for sixth with Alabama and South Carolina. Vandy freshman Hillary Schroder tied the match off assists from Madison Elwell and Rachel Deresky in the 29th minute.
“We were off a step physically today,” Vanderbilt head coach Darren Ambrose said. “It’s a disappointing result for us, but a lot of our younger players got quality minutes that will be helpful in the future. We weren’t able to create enough offensively and Texas A&M capitalized on two mental errors – which is the most disappointing part for us. We have three days to get it right for Georgia.”
The Aggies led the match in shots (12-9) and were even with the Commodores in shots on goal (4-4). Eight different Aggies had shots in the match with Olivieri leading with three.
“My teammates and coaches have been hyping me up a lot and telling me to keep going, and that if it is not going your way don’t get frustrated," Olivieri said. "I just got that from my coaches and teammates and I saw the open shot so I thought ‘I am just going to take it and hope it goes in.’”
— Staff report