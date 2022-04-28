 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Peter Simmons, Macie Kolb nominated for McWhorter Scholarship

Texas A&M’s Peter Simmons of the men’s swimming & diving team and Macie Kolb of the Aggie soccer team have been nominated for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship. The scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes.

Simmons will graduate in May with a degree in mechanical engineering. He earned the Craig C. Brown Outstanding Engineer Award in 2021 and has earned TAMU Distinguished Student honors.

Kolb was named the A&M Bill Erwin Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2021 and 2022 with a 4.0 grade-point average in biomedical sciences.

