Texas A&M women's soccer team to face Oklahoma State in Sweet 16

The seventh-seeded and 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s soccer team will face 10th-seeded and 19th-ranked Oklahoma State in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 at 11 a.m. Wednesday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

A&M (12-3) is on a four-match winning streak, all by shutout including a 2-0 win over No. 15 South Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Browns Summit, North Carolina.

Oklahoma State (13-3-1) opened play in the tournament with a 7-0 shutout of South Alabama on Friday.

Wednesday’s winner will face either second-seeded North Carolina or Washington in the Elite Eight. A&M is looking for its seventh trip to the Elite Eight round.