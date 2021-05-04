 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's soccer team to face Oklahoma State in Sweet 16
0 comments

Texas A&M women's soccer team to face Oklahoma State in Sweet 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The seventh-seeded and 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s soccer team will face 10th-seeded and 19th-ranked Oklahoma State in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 at 11 a.m. Wednesday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

A&M (12-3) is on a four-match winning streak, all by shutout including a 2-0 win over No. 15 South Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Browns Summit, North Carolina.

Oklahoma State (13-3-1) opened play in the tournament with a 7-0 shutout of South Alabama on Friday.

Wednesday’s winner will face either second-seeded North Carolina or Washington in the Elite Eight. A&M is looking for its seventh trip to the Elite Eight round.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert