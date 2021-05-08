Texas A&M women's soccer team to face national powerhouse North Carolina in Elite Eight

“Growing up, you always heard that UNC was the soccer school, because they had a string of years where they won the national championship every single year,” freshman forward Lauren Geczik said. “But now as different programs have grown, it’s anyone’s game. So we’re not going into the game scared. We’re ready to play.”

Eight of A&M’s 11 starters are freshmen or sophomores, highlighted by freshmen midfielder Barbara Olivieri and forward Laney Carroll. Olivieri leads A&M in goals (eight) and points (20), while Carroll is among the team leaders with three goals and three assists. Both youngsters have caught the eye of Groom, who now plays for the Houston Dash.

“Laney Carroll is extremely special with her speed and just the way that she plays and disrupts,” Groom said. “I think she’s going to have an incredible career there. You have to love the way that Barbara Olivieri plays.”

Groom is betting on A&M — literally. She is in a group text with former A&M teammates and current Dash teammates who played for North Carolina for some friendly pre-match smack talk. The winner, she said, has to buy lunch. After a pause, Groom said she regretted not making a mandatory ring dunk part of the losers’ penalty.