Texas A&M women's soccer team to face national powerhouse North Carolina in Elite Eight

A double-overtime goal by former Texas A&M forward Shea Groom in 2011 seems like a minor footnote in the four-year college career of a future professional star.
But that game-winning goal in a 4-3 defeat of No. 1 North Carolina was the first baby step for a young Aggie women’s soccer squad that reached the NCAA College Cup semifinals four years later.
“I’ll never forget the moment, my freshman year, when we beat them in overtime,” Groom said.
Another young Aggie squad will get its shot at the dynastic Tar Heels at noon Sunday in the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight in Cary, North Carolina. A win would send seventh-seeded A&M to its first College Cup appearance since Groom’s senior season in 2014.
The Aggies have bested the Tar Heels only three times in 17 meetings, including the 2011 match Groom ended during the early season Duke Nike Classic in Durham, North Carolina. The Tar Heels have ended the Aggies’ season four times since 1994. Three of those came in the Elite Eight.
It’s a fate many programs have suffered through the years. The North Carolina women’s soccer program has won 21 of the sport’s 38 national championships.
“I think one of the characteristics of playing North Carolina ... half the battle is not getting up and continuing to fight until the final whistle,” Groom said. “We were able to do it on that day. They are really well coached and have an incredible legacy that brings a lot of good players there.”
While this is one of the few times in recent history the Tar Heels (17-1) do not enter the matchup ranked first in the nation, they are ranked and seeded second and tout the same kind of talent they’re known for. North Carolina ranks first in the country in total goals with 47 and in shutout percentage at 77.8%. Junior midfielder Brianna Pinto ranks fourth in the country in goals with 13, and junior goalkeeper Claudia Dickey leads the nation in shutouts with 14.
After playing two counter-attacking teams so far in the NCAA tournament, A&M (12-3-1) will now face one of the nation’s most balanced squads with depth that allows for full line changes during games.
“They’re loaded with talent,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “I mean, it’s an embarrassment of riches that they have. It’s great players. [North Carolina head coach] Anson Dorrance is arguably — it’s him or it’s [A&M track and field coach] Pat Henry — the greatest college coach in all sports in history.”
The Tar Heels’ high-pressure style is fortified by a constant stream of high-caliber substitutes they can run on the field, Guerrieri said.
But A&M also is good at creating offensive chances. The Aggies rank sixth in the country in shots per game and seventh in shots on goal. In their Sweet 16 win over Oklahoma State, the Aggies fired 38 shots overall and 16 on frame, eventually breaking a 3-3 tie by winning a penalty-kick shootout 4-3.
“Growing up, you always heard that UNC was the soccer school, because they had a string of years where they won the national championship every single year,” freshman forward Lauren Geczik said. “But now as different programs have grown, it’s anyone’s game. So we’re not going into the game scared. We’re ready to play.”
Eight of A&M’s 11 starters are freshmen or sophomores, highlighted by freshmen midfielder Barbara Olivieri and forward Laney Carroll. Olivieri leads A&M in goals (eight) and points (20), while Carroll is among the team leaders with three goals and three assists. Both youngsters have caught the eye of Groom, who now plays for the Houston Dash.
“Laney Carroll is extremely special with her speed and just the way that she plays and disrupts,” Groom said. “I think she’s going to have an incredible career there. You have to love the way that Barbara Olivieri plays.”
Groom is betting on A&M — literally. She is in a group text with former A&M teammates and current Dash teammates who played for North Carolina for some friendly pre-match smack talk. The winner, she said, has to buy lunch. After a pause, Groom said she regretted not making a mandatory ring dunk part of the losers’ penalty.
Mostly, Groom hopes this A&M team can pass the milestone set by her and her teammates by making it to the College Cup final and winning a national title.
“The reason I went to A&M was because I wanted to get them to the next stage beyond the Elite Eight,” she said. “I wanted to win the national championship and be the first to do that for the school, so I could empower other littler girls to go there, because I did. For A&M to make it back to the Final Four and have an opportunity at a national championship would mean everything to me as an alumni.”
NOTES — The A&M-North Carolina winner will face either 11th-seeded Santa Clara or 14th-seeded Clemson in the Final Four on Thursday at either 5 or 7:30 p.m. The championship match is set for 4:30 p.m. May 17.